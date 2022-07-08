The MixtapE! Presents Ciara, Tyler Rich, aespa and More New Music Musts

Watch : Happy Birthday Ciara!: E! News Rewind

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

"I Bet" Ciara will make you want to dance this weekend.

On July 8, the singer set the pace for her next chapter by releasing her new single "Jump."

"I'm back on my mission to make the world dance!" Ciara wrote on Instagram. "I wanna see you…Jump into the new YOU. Jump into LOVE (Loving on you:)). Jump into FUN. Jump into DANCE. What you waiting for?"