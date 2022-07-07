Bridgerton Spin-Off: Meet the Actress Playing Young Violet

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Has the Bridgerton spin-off found its diamond?

Actress Connie Jenkins-Greig will be waltzing into the role of Violet Ledger in the upcoming Bridgerton spin-off, E! News has learned. But this isn't any random young lady named Violet. Connie is playing the younger version of Violet Bridgerton, who goes on to welcome eight kids with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton (Rupert Evans). The Bridgerton matriarch was brought to life by Ruth Gemmell in the OG Netflix period drama.

So, what can we expect from Young Violet's backstory? Well, we'll definitely meet her parents, Lord and Lady Ledger, who will be played by Keir Charles and Katie Brayben, respectively.

She's also yet to fall in love with Lord Bridgerton, as Deadline described her character as a "kind and inquisitive teenager" who hasn't entered "the marriage mart" in the new show.

Connie joins India Amarteifio, who was announced in March as Young Queen Charlotte, the spin-off's lead character. The limited series will tell "the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift," according to the show's description, "creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."