Where Jason Momoa and Eiza González Really Stand After London Reunion

Watch : Jason Momoa & Lenny Kravitz BFFs After Lisa Bonet Split?

It looks like Jason Momoa's breakup with Eiza González is all water under the bridge.

Though they ended their whirlwind romance last month, the Aquaman star and the Baby Driver actress were spotted hanging out together at two separate London hotspots on July 5. According to an eyewitness, the pair exited a Soho House club just minutes apart before hitting up Chiltern Firehouse, where they were inside at the same time but left separately at the end of the evening.

A source close to González tells E! News that the two are trying to maintain a close bond despite calling it quits earlier.

"They are both working and traveling a lot so it's been challenging, but they are seeing each other when they can and really love being together," the insider shared. "They are hopeful that they can keep it going and plan to visit each other as often as they can."