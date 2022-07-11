Meet the Hot New Bombshells of Peacock's Love Island USA

Watch : Love Island USA Trailer: Love Comes to Peacock!

Next week, hot new bombshells will enter the villa.

And E! News can exclusively reveal five of those women who are set to star on Peacock's new Love Island USA, premiering July 19. In their official portraits, they're seen modeling barely-there bikinis and swimsuits, proving they are definitely ready to hit the beach and meet some equally attractive suitors.

The group includes a bartender with a fetish for good teeth, an aspiring trophy wife, a stylist with a minor plastic surgery obsession, a model-babysitter who is writing her first book, and a personal assistant who once flirted with Justin Bieber. According to their bios, at least.

When the show—hosted by Sarah Hyland—kicks off, they'll descend on a gorgeous villa on the California coast with the hopes of coupling off to win a cash prize. Viewers will have a chance to vote on who stays and who goes as the men and women compete in "naughtier games and sexier challenges" along the way," according to Peacock.