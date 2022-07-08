Designer Items I Can’t Believe Are From Nordstrom Rack

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Leave it to Nordstrom Rack to have the cutest styles at the best prices. Don't even get us started on their designer selection. Ok, fine, we'll start. From Coach to Dior to Jimmy Choo to Alexander McQueen to Marc Jacobs, we couldn't believe the luxurious styles we found on Nordstrom Rack for such affordable prices.

The way we see it, if you're going on a trip this summer, treat yourself to a new designer item to bring with you and complete your vacation outfits. And if you aren't going on a summer trip? Great, you're saving money and deserve to treat yourself to a new item. Think of the boost of serotonin you'll feel when it arrives in the mail and you get to wear it the next time you go to dinner.

Scroll below for wallets, purses, shoes, perfume, sunglasses, and more that'll make you look and feel so chic.