Inside Blake Horstmann's Transformation From Reality Star to Headlining DJ

Watch : Blake Horstmann Details "Surreal" Feeling When DJing

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Blake Horstmann knows what you're thinking.

The thought of another reality star becoming a DJ doesn't exactly hit all the right notes. But for this Bachelor Nation star, a career in music isn't some storyline or trend that will go away at the end of the summer.

Instead, Blake has been paying his dues and proving to any and all doubters that he can bring the party.

"To be able to give a night to people where they're dancing, smiling, having a good time and forgetting about their worries, anxieties and stresses is a pretty cool gift," he exclusively shared with E! News. "It's a high that I didn't know I needed and now it's something that I chase and it's something that I can't imagine living without."