Euphoria Makeup Artist Donni Davy's New Half Magic Beauty: An Honest Review

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Donni Davy, Euphoria's head makeup artist, is putting us under her spell once again.

There's no denying Donni's work on the HBO teen drama ignited people's burning desire to showcase their self-expression with a little bit of lipstick and rouge. In the past few years, the minimalist no-makeup trend has taken over, with celebrities and influencers opting for the less is more approach. However, that all changed with Euphoria.

From purple iridescent glitter tears to dramatically overlined lips and whimsical nail art, Donni proved that makeup can be a powerful tool for storytelling, while also reminding fans that the beauty space can (and should) be fun.

Now, Donni is giving people all the necessary tools to create their own face art with the recent launch of Half Magic Beauty.