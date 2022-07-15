Love Island USA: Everything We Know About Peacock's Even "Steamier" Season

Get the lowdown on your new summer TV obsession, Peacock's Love Island USA, which promises sexy singles, hot hookups and more surprises than ever.

By Brett Malec Jul 15, 2022 11:00 PMTags
TVReality TVSarah HylandCouplesLove Island USAPeacockNBCU
Watch: Love Island USA: Meet the Cast of Sexy Singles

Welcome to the villa. 

Peacock's Love Island USA is about to set summer ablaze with hot hookups, stunning scenery and 10 new Islanders looking for love (and, of course, hookups along the way).

Based on the wildly popular U.K. series of the same name, Love Island USA will follow the group sizzling singles as they compete in "naughtier games and sexier challenges" than ever before, all in an effort to ultimately win a cash prize. Some will even be voted off with the help of viewer voting.

That's right: expect sex, surprises and even some potentially shocking new arrivals in the villa. Oh, and new host Sarah Hyland is sure to bring the heat as well.

Before the show premieres on July 19, we've compiled everything you need to know about the juicy reality dating competition series.

Keep scrolling to learn all there is to know about your new summer TV obsession. 

photos
Love Island Relationship Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island USA premieres Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock.

Peacock
Moving to Peacock

NBCU's streaming service announced in February 2022 that the stateside version of the hit reality dating competition show would have a new home on Peacock after three seasons on CBS.

Peacock
When Does It Premiere?

Episodes will be dropping six days a week starting Tuesday, July 19, on Peacock.

Peacock
Who Are the Islanders This Season?

E! News exclusively revealed the five bombshell ladies and five hunky men competing this season. Check out their names below, and click here to learn more about all of them.

Women: Deborah Chubb, Zeta Morrison, Courtney Boerner, Sydney Paight and Sereniti Springs

Men: Andy Voyen, Felipe Gomes, Jesse Bray, Isaiah Campbell and Timmy Pandolfi

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Who Is the Host?

Actress and Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland was named host as E! exclusively announced in early July.

Peacock
What's the Premise of the Show?

A group of sexy singles will descend on a gorgeous villa, as they couple off in hopes of sticking around and ultimately winning a cash prize. Viewers will have a chance to vote who stays and who goes.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
How Is It Different Than the Previous Versions?

Though the format remains the same as the original U.K. version and CBS' first take on USA, Peacock promises the new iteration "will be hotter than ever" with "naughtier games and sexier challenges" than before.

Another aspect that will remain the same? Original U.K. narrator, Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, will also voice Peacock's version.

Peacock
Where Is It Filmed?

The Islanders will film at a luxurious villa on the California coast with the stunning Pacific Ocean and sprawling beaches as a backdrop.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
How is Hyland Prepping?

Hyland told E! News she's leaning on fiancé Wells Adams, the resident bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, for some advice.

"He always shares a lot with me during the process of BiP," Hyland said. "It's a lot of unpredictability, you just have to roll with the punches and just be patient and observant and have kindness for everyone."

Peacock
Are There Love Island Social Accounts I Can Follow?

Yes! For 24/7 Love Island content, you can follow on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok.

Peacock
Will there Be Another Season?

Yes! Peacock announced earlier this year that Love Island USA would get two more seasons with 80 episodes in total.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

2

Sex of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 2nd Baby Revealed

3

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Pic of Her and Chris Pratt's Daughters

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

2

Sex of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 2nd Baby Revealed

3

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Pic of Her and Chris Pratt's Daughters

4

Your First Look at a Bridgerton Season 3 Ball

5

Lizzo Says Relationship With Boyfriend Myke Wright "Hits Different"