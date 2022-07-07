Saul Goodman Finally Emerges in the Trailer for Better Call Saul’s Final Episodes

The transformation is nearly complete.
The metamorphosis of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into Saul Goodman comes into focus in the trailer for the final six episodes of Better Call Saul, which premiere July 11 on AMC.
After black-and-white images of some of the most iconic settings from the Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad universe are shown—including Los Pollos Hermanos, the Crossroads Motel and the meth lab run by Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito)—Jimmy walks into a closet filled with garish dress shirts, a trademark of his alter ego Saul.
Jimmy, in a voiceover, says "Let justice be done though the heavens fall" and picks out a shirt. He then stands in front of a full-length mirror with an eager look on his face, a clear indication that Saul's long-awaited full realization is imminent.
Better Call Saul fans knew this moment was coming, but it doesn't make finally seeing it play out any less goosebump-inducing.
Speaking of goosebumps, the final six episodes also promise the highly-anticipated returns of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). In a recent interview, Saul co-creator Peter Gould confirmed their appearances, but said viewers are in for a surprise.
"I've heard a lot of few theories about what's going to happen," Gould told Entertainment Weekly June 29, "and I'm happy to report I haven't heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact."
Cranston let a little more of the cat out of the bag, revealing that he and Paul both appear in multiple scenes—but when it comes to how it all plays out, he's going to be just as surprised as the rest of us.
"There's a scene that Aaron is in without me. There's a scene where I'm in without him. Then there's a scene where we're both in. So there's three scenes to come," he said on the June 6 episode of the Basic! podcast. "It's pretty cool. But to be honest with you, because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence, I don't even know what episodes we're in. You're gonna find out."
Watch along with Cranston when the final episodes of Better Call Saul premiere July 11 at 9 p.m. on AMC.