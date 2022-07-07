Saul Goodman Finally Emerges in the Trailer for Better Call Saul’s Final Episodes

Watch : Bob Odenkirk Says Goodbye to Saul Goodman at 2021 Golden Globes

The transformation is nearly complete.

The metamorphosis of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into Saul Goodman comes into focus in the trailer for the final six episodes of Better Call Saul, which premiere July 11 on AMC.

After black-and-white images of some of the most iconic settings from the Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad universe are shown—including Los Pollos Hermanos, the Crossroads Motel and the meth lab run by Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito)—Jimmy walks into a closet filled with garish dress shirts, a trademark of his alter ego Saul.

Jimmy, in a voiceover, says "Let justice be done though the heavens fall" and picks out a shirt. He then stands in front of a full-length mirror with an eager look on his face, a clear indication that Saul's long-awaited full realization is imminent.

Better Call Saul fans knew this moment was coming, but it doesn't make finally seeing it play out any less goosebump-inducing.

Speaking of goosebumps, the final six episodes also promise the highly-anticipated returns of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). In a recent interview, Saul co-creator Peter Gould confirmed their appearances, but said viewers are in for a surprise.