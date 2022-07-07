Hilarie Burton Honors "Strong" One Tree Hill Co-Star Bevin Prince After Husband's Death

The One Tree Hill family is showing their support for one of their own.
Actress Hilarie Burton penned a touching message to her co-star Bevin Prince, whose husband, William Friend, was tragically killed after being struck by lightning while boating near Masonboro Island in North Carolina July 3.
"In every group of friends, there's always the ‘strong one,'" she captioned a black and white photo of herself with Prince and actress Danneel Ackles in a July 7 Instagram post. "They're the ones who show up when things are difficult. They bring laughter and light to dark corners. It's important to protect those friends, cause they'll never ask for help."
"Our friend @BevinPrince is one of those song ones. She is light personified," Burton continued, before sharing the news of Friend's passing with her 1.6 million followers, calling his death "unfathomable." She encouraged followers to donate to a GoFundMe raising funds for two organizations Friend cared about.
"They have always valued community, and so there is a link in my bio if you are able to show up as part of that greater village and lend her some support," Burton added. "Please lift our friend up. She is a remarkable woman."
According to the National Lightning Safety Council, Friend was struck by lightning while he was out on a boat over the weekend. Emergency medical services attempted to resuscitate him for 20 minutes after the accident, however, the 33-year-old was later pronounced dead in an ambulance, per WECT.
Though Prince has not broken her silence surrounding her husband's death, several of her close friends and loved ones spoke out about Friend's tragic passing, including House star Odette Annable.
"Will, it feels surreal writing this," the actress captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on July 6. "Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started. The life and love that you gave to my best friend made it feel okay that we were thousands of miles apart."
Annable continued, "You were perfect for her in every way. You supported her dreams, you made her feel seen, you adored her with every bit of your soul, and I will forever be grateful to witness that kind of love."