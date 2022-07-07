Brian Austin Green Shares a Sweet Update on Girlfriend Sharna Burgess and Their Baby Boy Zane

Watch : Brian Austin Green Gives Update on New Baby Boy

Brian Austin Green couldn't be happier about his new bundle of joy.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and his girlfriend, Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, welcomed their first child together, son Zane Walker Green, on June 28. "Zane's amazing, Sharna's amazing," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on July 7. "It's been an amazing experience, it really has."

While Green is already a parenting pro—sharing sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey Green, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as 20-year-old Kassius Marcil-Green with ex Vanessa Marcil—the actor told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Loni Love that Burgess was initially nervous about becoming a first-time mom.

"She's been an amazing stepmom to the three younger ones that I have, but she was worried," the 48-year-old revealed. "She was like, 'I don't know if when I have my own baby, if I'll be able to do all the things that you're supposed to do.' And she just snapped right into it."