Brian Austin Green Shares a Sweet Update on Girlfriend Sharna Burgess and Their Baby Boy Zane

Brian Austin Green couldn't be happier about his new bundle of joy.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and his girlfriend, Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, welcomed their first child together, son Zane Walker Green, on June 28. "Zane's amazing, Sharna's amazing," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on July 7. "It's been an amazing experience, it really has."
While Green is already a parenting pro—sharing sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey Green, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as 20-year-old Kassius Marcil-Green with ex Vanessa Marcil—the actor told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Loni Love that Burgess was initially nervous about becoming a first-time mom.
"She's been an amazing stepmom to the three younger ones that I have, but she was worried," the 48-year-old revealed. "She was like, 'I don't know if when I have my own baby, if I'll be able to do all the things that you're supposed to do.' And she just snapped right into it."
His latest acting role, on the other hand, is far from fatherly. Green plays a high school teacher gone bad in the new thriller Last the Night, which premiered July 1. He told Daily Pop, "The character is creepy, but the movie is really about, during the pandemic, mental health and somebody being left to their own devices and not having someone that cares about them, that is a voice of reason in a situation."
The character's struggles take him down a deadly path, something Green said he was excited to explore. However, the actor admitted it can sometimes be hard to shake his 90210 image.
"There's so many people that rely on 90210 and that crowd and they don't want you to really cross over into other things," he shared. "It's like, 'I wanna do something different.'"
In spite of this, Green said he wouldn't trade his time on the beloved series for anything. "That was an amazing experience, an amazing group of people," he added, revealing that he often keeps in touch with the show's cast. "It was a huge boost for my career. I wouldn't change that at all."
Check out the full interview above.
Last the Night is out now.