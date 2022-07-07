Elon Musk Seemingly Weighs in On Welcoming Twin Babies With Shivon Zilis

The way Elon Musk sees it, he's doing his part to help the planet by becoming a father of 10.
On July 6, Business Insider reported that the Tesla CEO, 51, welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis last November, citing court documents. While Elon has yet to confirm the rumor, he offered a rare glimpse inside his growing family tree.
"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," he tweeted on July 7, seemingly referencing the news about his twins. "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."
"Mark my words," Elon continued, "they are sadly true."
He also told Page Six in an article published July 7 that he hopes to have "as many [kids] as I am able to spend time with and be a good father."
While the CEO of Space X is keeping the details surrounding his twins under wraps—such as their names, sex and birthdate—Business Insider published court documents that said the babies were born in Austin, Texas, where Elon currently resides.
An Austin judge granted their request the following month, per the court documents.
The court documents, which E! News has not verified, reportedly stated that Elon and Shivon asked a Texas county court to change their twins' names in April so they could "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name."
Shivon, who has yet to publicly comment on the arrival of the twins, has just as impressive of a background as Elon. She earned a ranking on Forbes' 30 under 30 and LinkedIn's 35 Under 35. In addition, the Neuralink executive, who graduated from Yale, is also on the board of the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute.
Elon and Shivon reportedly had their twins a month before Grimes welcomed her second child, a baby girl via surrogate, with the businessman. In the singer's March interview with Vanity Fair, the duo's little one made her presence known and was heard crying from another room.
Elon and Grimes, who broke up in March, named their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, calling her Y—a cute nickname considering their 2-year-old son, X Æ A-12 Musk, is known as "Baby X."
Elon appeared to get sentimental about his children growing up so fast, telling Page Six, "My eldest are off to college, and teenagers don't want to spend much time with their parents. I wish they would (sigh)."
