How Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Are Adjusting to Daily Life After “Eye Opening” Hospitalization

Travis Barker may be on the mend after his health scare, but he's still taking it easy.
After the Blink-182 drummer was recently hospitalized for pancreatitis, with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side, a source close to the couple tells E! News that Travis is "feeling much better" now that he's back home.
"Kourtney took action immediately when he was in pain, and he's really thankful," the insider shared. "It was definitely an eye-opening experience for the whole family, and they are all rallying around Travis."
The source said that after Travis arrived home from the hospital, he and Kourtney went to Malibu with her children Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, to "relax and recollect."
After such much needed downtime, as the source explained, Travis wasted no time getting back to his schedule. "Travis is already back to work and in the swing of things," the insider continued. "He's trying to take it easy on his body but was eager to get back to work and finish a few projects he's working on."
As for Kourtney, the insider said Travis' health scare was "really emotional and scary" for the Kardashians star and that her husband is "forever grateful for her being by his side."
The 46-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles by ambulance on June 28. Days after his medical emergency, Travis shared an update with fans about his health and revealed more details behind his diagnosis.
"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."
However, Travis made it clear he was on the road to recovery, adding, "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."
Kourtney also reflected on the ordeal in a post shared to her social media on the same day. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," she wrote. "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."