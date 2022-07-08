You Don't Want to Miss This NSFW Advice From How to Build a Sex Room's Melanie Rose

Watch : Netflix's How To Build a Sex Room: Wild Misconceptions

There's a reason Melanie Rose is known as the Mary Poppins of sex rooms.

The British designer at the heart of Netflix's new design series How to Build a Sex Room has a little bag of tricks that's key to building the perfect safe space for sexy times. Case in point: In the July 8 premiere episode, Melanie introduced couple Taylor and Ay Jay to the joys of flogging, eventually including a spanking bench in the final design of their sex room.

Netflix's description of the just-released series further caught our attention, promising, "You've seen kitchen renovations, you've seen bathroom transformations, but you've never seen anything quite like this!"

Thus, with our curiosity piqued, we decided to sit down with the go-to designer of sex rooms herself and asked her all of our burning, NSFW questions.

Warning: If your favorite flavor is vanilla, this Q&A may not be for you!