Doja Cat Slid Into Noah Schnapp’s DMs to Get Set Up With His Stranger Things Co-Star Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat wants to be Joseph Quinn's woman.

When it came to enlisting Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp to help set her up with his co-star, Doja cut the rubbish and got straight to the point. It goes down in the DMs, which is exactly how the singer reached out to Noah—who exposed their messages in a TikTok on July 6. He captioned the video, "thirsty doja."

In Doja's first message to the actor—who pays Will Byers in the Netflix series—she wrote, "Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu?" She quickly followed up with an important question: "Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?" Noah's response? "LMAOO slide into his DMs," to which Doja replied, "I don't know his Instagram or his Twitter. He doesn't have a DM to slide in."