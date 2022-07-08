Would Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Ever Join Real Housewives of Atlanta? She Says…

The doctor called and a change of shows is not in order.
For nine seasons, Dr. Heavenly Kimes has opened up her life for Married to Medicine cameras. But as she continues documenting her reality as a dentist, mother, wife and friend, the 51-year-old has developed some strong relationships with The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast.
"I love all the ladies," Dr. Heavenly exclusively shared with E! News. "We talk about business. We talk about money. We talk about relationships."
With that in mind, would Heavenly ever consider joining Real Housewives of Atlanta?
"No, I love Married to Medicine," she said. "Now if you ask some of the other girls, they might say something different, but we bring something a little bit different. I'm not saying it's better or worse. What I'm saying is we're showing real families. We're married with children, professionals and showing that we're real people too."
At the same time, the crossover potential cannot be denied.
When Quad Webb enjoyed her birthday in May, Heavenly was posing for photos at the celebration with Porsha Williams. And when Kandi Buruss celebrated the launch of Kandi and the Gang later that month, Heavenly attended the premiere party.
"Kandi is a real boss," Heavenly shared. "She has some definite key points that people need to pay attention to. She's phenomenal. I think she's amazing."
Heavenly went on to praise Porsha as "bubbly, friendly and fun loving" before describing Kenya Moore as a "classy" woman who has "always been nice."
As for Marlo Hampton, Heavenly has a soft spot for Atlanta's newest peach holder partly because of their shared childhood in Florida. "She's always gonna be quick with the tongue and rough with it," Heavenly explained. "That's just how we are. I understand her."
Ultimately, Heavenly has her hands full with the Married to Medicine cast in season 9. Previews show Heavenly feuding with several co-stars including longtime friend Dr. Contesssa Metcalfe. Before she spills all the tea, however, Heavenly said she knows what really matters.
"We get upset," she said. "We get mad. We argue, but we still remember what's important and what's important is God, family and then career and everything else."
Married to Medicine returns Sunday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on Bravo and catch up on previous seasons now on Peacock.
We interviewed Dr. Heavenly because we think you'll like her picks at these prices.
Camille Rose Haircare
"If you go in my hair, you will find Camille Rose hair products," Dr. Heavenly shared with E! News. "Camille Rose is a Black-owned label and she has amazing products for your hair."
Kaleidoscope Hair Styling Products
With Big Booty Judy, she has something called Kaleidoscope that we carry in our beauty supply store that's amazing for hair growth," Dr. Heavenly shared. For more beauty finds, visits Heavenly Beauty Supply in Atlanta.
