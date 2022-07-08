Would Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Ever Join Real Housewives of Atlanta? She Says…

Watch : Would Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Ever Join RHOA?

The doctor called and a change of shows is not in order.

For nine seasons, Dr. Heavenly Kimes has opened up her life for Married to Medicine cameras. But as she continues documenting her reality as a dentist, mother, wife and friend, the 51-year-old has developed some strong relationships with The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast.

"I love all the ladies," Dr. Heavenly exclusively shared with E! News. "We talk about business. We talk about money. We talk about relationships."

With that in mind, would Heavenly ever consider joining Real Housewives of Atlanta?

"No, I love Married to Medicine," she said. "Now if you ask some of the other girls, they might say something different, but we bring something a little bit different. I'm not saying it's better or worse. What I'm saying is we're showing real families. We're married with children, professionals and showing that we're real people too."

At the same time, the crossover potential cannot be denied.