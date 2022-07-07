Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Marries Christos Lardakis

What a sight! Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley is married.
The Chicago-based hairstylist has wed partner Christos Lardakis, a source confirmed to E! News July 7. The news comes almost four months after the pair got engaged.
Shaina, 32, and Christos, 40, have obtained a marriage license and plan to have a bigger wedding abroad later this summer, the source said. TMZ, which was the first to report the news, posted photos of the couple walking inside a Chicago courthouse. For the occasion, the bride wore a white, short, long sleeve, wrap dress and matching pumps and pillbox hat with a birdcage veil. The groom wore a black suit with no tie.
TMZ quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the couple exchanged vows the morning of Saturday, July 2, in front of Christos' daughter and a close friend. The outlet said the two plan to have a larger and more traditional wedding ceremony in Greece.
Christos is the founder and CEO of Kanela Breakfast Club, a Greek-inspired restaurant chain in Chicago. He and Shaina met a couple months after she finished filming Love Is Blind season two last year. On the Netflix show, she got engaged to and then split from fellow contestant Kyle Abrams.
In March, just before Netflix released the season's reunion episode, Shaina told The Bachelor alum Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast that she was in a "pretty serious" new relationship and that her boyfriend has been "nothing but a support" throughout the airing of her on-and-off romance with Kyle. Weeks later, she made her romance with Christos Instagram official.
Later in March, her partner posted his own pic with Shaina on his Instagram, writing, "Happiness #soulmate #grateful."
In June, the bride-to-be shared images from what appeared to be an engagement party. "Thank you to all my loved ones who came to celebrate," she wrote. "I feel so loved and adorned."
Shayne Jansen, who Shaina had briefly fallen for on Love Is Blind, and who later denied romance rumors about the two, commented on her post.
"Second times a charm," he wrote, to which she responded, laughing, "Third." Shayne also commented, "Insert Shaina eye meme."