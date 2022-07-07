Proof Kendall Jenner Remains Devin Booker's Biggest Cheerleader After Their Break Up

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Get Cozy in the Hamptons

Kendall Jenner isn't done rooting for Devin Booker.

Although the couple recently called it quits after two years together, The Kardashians star proved once again she's on friendly terms with her ex in a new social media post.

After Devin was crowned the NBA 2K23 cover athlete on July 7, the Phoenix Suns player shared a sneak peek on Instagram. Two hours later, Kendall reposted the image on her Instagram Stories for her 247 million followers to see. Nice move, right?

It's just another sign that these two remain on good terms after the pair experienced a rough patch in their relationship. Last month, Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, enjoyed a trip to Italy together. But once they returned home to the states, their romance took a turn.

"They started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles," a source told E! News at the time. "Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart."