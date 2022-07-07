Proof Kendall Jenner Remains Devin Booker's Biggest Cheerleader After Their Break Up

Kendall Jenner isn't done rooting for Devin Booker.
Although the couple recently called it quits after two years together, The Kardashians star proved once again she's on friendly terms with her ex in a new social media post.
After Devin was crowned the NBA 2K23 cover athlete on July 7, the Phoenix Suns player shared a sneak peek on Instagram. Two hours later, Kendall reposted the image on her Instagram Stories for her 247 million followers to see. Nice move, right?
It's just another sign that these two remain on good terms after the pair experienced a rough patch in their relationship. Last month, Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, enjoyed a trip to Italy together. But once they returned home to the states, their romance took a turn.
"They started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles," a source told E! News at the time. "Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart."
But within a matter of weeks, the pair reunited for some quality time together. On June 27, Kendall and Devin were spotted enjoying an afternoon at the SoHo House in Malibu, Calif.
And while celebrating the 4th of July weekend, the supermodel and NBA star appeared to have some sparks of their own as they attended Fanatics owner Michael Rubin's star-studded holiday bash.
"Kendall and Devin arrived to Michael's party together and were hanging out by each other's sides a majority of the night," a source told E!. "They were with a group of friends but they weren't trying to hide that they were there together."
While fans have noticed the pair liking each other's posts on Instagram, don't expect these two to make their love story a public affair.
After all, Kendall previously explained how there is power in keeping her romantic life private.
"I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest," she said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion show. "I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know."