The She By Shereé Fashion Show Is in Trouble Again in RHOA's Mid-Season Trailer

Watch : Which RHOA Star Does Sheree Whitfield Have Beef With This Season?

Could Shereé Whitfield be facing another fashion show failure?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's just-released mid-season trailer teases more drama is in store for the Bravo's star's long awaited She By Shereé collection.

Attempting to redeem her infamous season one debacle—you know, a fashion show that had zero clothes—the new season 14 preview promises Shereé's second go will not go off without a hitch.

"He does not have the number of pieces he said he was gonna have," a woman tells Shereé over the phone as clothes are being loaded into the event.

Naturally, Shereé is upset. "Are you f--king kidding me?!" she replies. "This cannot be another one of those f--king times."

Shereé adds, "I got so much riding on this" as her RHOA co-stars share some hilariously shady remarks in anticipation.

Take Drew Sidora's, for example. "She By She better have something to show for it," Drew quips before Kandi Burruss jokes, "She By She better really do it this time."

Kenya Moore adds, "All of Atlanta is waiting for this show...She By She better not disappoint."