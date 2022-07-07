Brandi Glanville Just Dropped Her First Song: Read the Wild Lyrics to "Life of a Housewife"

Watch : Brandi Glanville Explains Why This RHUGT Is SO CRAZY

Brandi Glanville's new song is the latest contribution to the rich cultural canon of Real Housewives musical ventures.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who's currently starring on the second season of Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, dropped "Life of a Housewife" on July 7. Rapping as "B-Geezy," Brandi kicks off the track by declaring that she's "gonna tell the truth and do it to the max."

"F--k them other Housewives / Better watch their backs," she continues, "because I'm spitting out the motherf--king facts."

Brandi goes on to make several specific disses against her fellow Bravo co-stars, from Kyle Richards ("Not stealing cars but stealing houses") to Luann de Lesseps ("Mug shots, kickin' cops"). She also references The Real Housewives of Potomac's season six candle debacle, during which Wendy Osefo and Karen Huger both launched their own candle lines but insisted they weren't the same because each had a different number of wicks. As Brandi put it, "Making headlines with they scandals / Fighting over f--king candles / One wick, two wick, three wick, four / Which new wife will they call the whore?"