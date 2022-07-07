Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North West's Recent Prank Was Mistaken for a Real Murder Scene

Watch : North West's 9th Birthday Features Private Jet & Bloody Tents

North West may have found her calling.

During a July 7 conversation with Allure, Kim Kardashian shared that she and Kanye West's 9-year-old daughter is "really into special effects makeup" and recalled how one of her pranks almost got the cops involved.

"I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup—where it's like wounds and blood and tons of stuff," the SKIMS CEO explained. "She's actually so good that I rented a house this summer and she took all of her special effects makeup and she decided not only to prank me and do it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene."

Kim, 41, said she got the kids cleaned and ready for bed because they had school the next morning. However, she was too tired to clean up the makeup that North had used around the house.