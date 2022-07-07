Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski Have Already Won Halloween With Their 2022 Costume Choice

Watch : How Camille Kostek GOT Rob Gronkowski's NUMBER

Camille Kostek has director Greta Gerwig to thank for her latest couples costume idea.

On the latest episode of E! News' digital series Down in the DMs, the Dancing With Myself host exclusively revealed she knows exactly which power couple she and boyfriend Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski will channel for Halloween this year...whether he likes it or not,

"I actually just saw a post of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling doing the Barbie movie, and I just tagged him in a story saying, '@gronk You don't have a choice,'" she said. "'These are our Halloween costumes this year,' and it's them from the Barbie movie. And I'm just gonna make him be Ken and I wanna be Barbie."

Going strong since 2015, it's no surprise that Gronk is the person Kostek messages on social media the most. But unlike couples who meet by sliding into each other's DMs, the 30-year-old revealed that they first met in a rather unique way.