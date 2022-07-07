Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski Have Already Won Halloween With Their 2022 Costume Choice

Camille Kostek has director Greta Gerwig to thank for her latest couples costume idea.
On the latest episode of E! News' digital series Down in the DMs, the Dancing With Myself host exclusively revealed she knows exactly which power couple she and boyfriend Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski will channel for Halloween this year...whether he likes it or not,
"I actually just saw a post of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling doing the Barbie movie, and I just tagged him in a story saying, '@gronk You don't have a choice,'" she said. "'These are our Halloween costumes this year,' and it's them from the Barbie movie. And I'm just gonna make him be Ken and I wanna be Barbie."
Going strong since 2015, it's no surprise that Gronk is the person Kostek messages on social media the most. But unlike couples who meet by sliding into each other's DMs, the 30-year-old revealed that they first met in a rather unique way.
"We actually met at a charity event when I was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and he was a football player for them," Kostek recalled. "I will say, it went against protocol. You're not really supposed to fraternize."
With some help from former player Jermaine Wiggins, Gronk managed to sneakily give Kostek his number via a Patriots cheerleader poster. "I made the call," Kostek joked. "Here we are."
Now, Kostek is lending her dance experience to NBC's Dancing With Myself. Getting to work alongside global superstar Shakira was a "very full-circle moment" for the host, as she revealed on Down in the DMs that she used to tag the singer in posts all the time.
"I mentioned her in some stories," Kostek shared. "It says, 'My hair is giving me @shakira vibes today.' And then, I danced to the song 'Hips Don't Lie' and wrote, 'Big Shakira energy with this hair #nevernotdancing.'"
While Shakira never came across her posts, Kostek did successfully chat with another of the show's celeb judges over DMs.
"Liza [Koshy] and I started messaging each other when the show started before we had each other's number," Kostek told E! News. "The way that she DMs is the way that she talks in person, like, caps lock, all the emojis, hearts, hearts."
Check out the full episode above.
Dancing With Myself airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
