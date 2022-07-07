The Ultimatum Season 2 Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Watch : Which Ultimatum Castmate Is NOT in the Group Chat?!

Brace yourselves for betrayal and heartbreak, because The Ultimatum season two is nearly done.

The Ultimatum creator Chris Coelen confirmed the all-queer sophomore season, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, has finished filming and was sent to the editing room. "It's really exciting," he told Variety. "I am deep, deep into post [production] on the show now, and it's great."

Coelen is hoping viewers relate to this season's couples, most of which are female, as it's one of the reasons they came up with the series. He noted that it's not uncommon for partners to issue ultimatums, saying that it's a "very real, relatable conversation and situation for many, many people," whether or not you're a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

"The idea that these shows are really relatable and really compelling and very real beyond whatever happens on the show," Coelen previously told E! News, "all of that is very attractive about producing in this genre."