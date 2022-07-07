Lancôme Génifique Deal: Don't Miss This $41 Discount on Anti-Aging Skincare Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whenever I'm with someone with amazing, seemingly ageless skin, I can't help asking a lot of questions about their self-care routines to pick up some tips for myself. And in response, 99% of the time, I hear the words "Lancôme's Génifique." This product line has such a devoted following with customers who keep purchasing year after year. These are products that really come through with the results that I want without irritating my skin. If that's what your routine needs, there's a great discount that you need to check out.

If you want to step up your skincare routine or if you just want to get a great deal, head over to HSN where you can get the Lancôme's Génifique Serum, Génifique Pearl Eye Mask, and an RLMA Ultra SPF 30 for just $52. If you bought those products individually, it would cost $93.

Save $41 on effective anti-aging products before this must-shop deal sells out.