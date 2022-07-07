Watch RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Confront Erika Jayne for Cursing Out Her Son

Watch : Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH

A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reckoning is upon us.

The July 6 episode unveiled the entire exchange between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax—snippets of which were teased on social media days prior, sparking outrage amongst fans—and now, Erika is apologizing.

Garcelle makes sure to get a word in first, though. "I understand we were all having a good time at my birthday party," she begins in a new sneak peak of next week's July 13 RHOBH. "I understand that your liquor level was beyond."

However, that doesn't give Erika a right to tell her son to "get the f--k out" over and over, Garcelle adds, "Under no circumstances can you disrespect not only a kid, but my kid."

Erika doesn't disagree. "I take full responsibility," she responds. "I was s--t talking and treating the kids like they were adults and I was wrong. I fully apologize."

The "Pretty Mess" singer also clarifies that her behavior "didn't come from a bad place," she says. "It wasn't vicious, it was just wrong."