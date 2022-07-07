TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Debuts New Cut After Sharing Hair Loss Struggle

TikToker Mikayla Nogueira is ready for a change.
In a July 6 video, the social media star shared her experience with hair loss and her decision to go for the chop.
"I am struggling really bad with hair loss," she told her nearly 13 million followers. "I've been losing my hair for several years due to health conditions, but it's just gotten really bad at this point."
Mikayla said she'd been growing her hair long to "disguise" her hair loss. "But at this point, with how much hair I've lost, I feel like it's time for a change," she continued. "So, I'm going to cut my hair off—not all of it, but a lot of it."
And she was "really f--king excited" about it. "I think it's going to help me a lot with my confidence and just make me feel beautiful again," the 24-year-old makeup artist added. "It's amazing how much hair, just hair on your head, can impact you as a woman or just a person in general, but it impacts me a lot I've noticed."
Mikayla brought her fans along for her hair transformation. The beauty influencer shared footage of her getting her hair cut at Cheeky Hair Studio in her home state of Massachusetts before debuting her new bob on social media.
@mikaylanogueira Hair by @CheekyHairStudioMA ?? #hair #haircut #chopitoff #newhair #hairtransformation ? to the salon short version bethannrobinson - Beth Ann
And she was absolutely thrilled with how the cut turned out. "She's a short haired queen now," Mikayla wrote on Instagram. "Battling hair loss so I said F--K IT! I cut it off! And I couldn't be happier right now. I feel so free. I let go of something that was holding me back. I'm so happy."
Of course, her fellow social media stars were happy for her, too. "THIS IS EVERYTHING ON YOU!!!!!" NikkieTutorials wrote in the comments underneath one of Mikayla's TikToks. Added Abbie Herbert, "SO PRETTY."