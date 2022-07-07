The Duffer Brothers Nearly Killed Another Stranger Things Character in the Finale

The Duffer Brothers took mercy on a Stranger Things character in the season four finale, and for that, we're thankful.
In the original scripts, Matt and Ross Duffer planned to kill off three pivotal characters: Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) and... Enzo a.k.a. Dimitri (Tom Wlaschiha). But as the cast and crew began filming, the Duffer Brothers realized they couldn't kill the Russian guard just yet.
"He ended up making it," Matt told Collider. "But that's [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with."
But it's rare for the Duffer Brothers to change their mind after they've finalized scripts. "When we're breaking a season, that is one of the first things we're talking about is, where do we want this story to end up?" he explained. "I don't think we've deviated truly in any season for the finale, we've always stuck to it. I believe the case is the same here."
Like many other supporting characters in season four, Enzo became a favorite among viewers, who wanted to see Hopper (David Harbour) reunite with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). The prison guard made all the necessary arrangements, calling in favors with smuggler Yuri (Nikola Djuricko) and distracting the other guards. At first, it seemed like it was all for his own profit, but in the end, he did it out of the good of his heart.
But if we're being completely honest, fans mostly liked Enzo for another reason. "I'm sorry to say that Enzo from Stranger Things is," one Twitter user said, "in fact, very hot."
Another added, "are we just not gonna talk about where enzo went ?? HE WAS SO FINEEEE #StrangerThings."
While the Duffer Brothers didn't share why they saved Enzo from a Demodog death, here's hoping it's because he's coming back in season five.
Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.