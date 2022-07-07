The Duffer Brothers Nearly Killed Another Stranger Things Character in the Finale

Watch : Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Discusses Eddie Munson's Fate

The Duffer Brothers took mercy on a Stranger Things character in the season four finale, and for that, we're thankful.

In the original scripts, Matt and Ross Duffer planned to kill off three pivotal characters: Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) and... Enzo a.k.a. Dimitri (Tom Wlaschiha). But as the cast and crew began filming, the Duffer Brothers realized they couldn't kill the Russian guard just yet.

"He ended up making it," Matt told Collider. "But that's [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with."

But it's rare for the Duffer Brothers to change their mind after they've finalized scripts. "When we're breaking a season, that is one of the first things we're talking about is, where do we want this story to end up?" he explained. "I don't think we've deviated truly in any season for the finale, we've always stuck to it. I believe the case is the same here."