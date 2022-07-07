The Flash's Danielle Panabaker Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

This arrival may just warm your heart instantly.
Nearly six months after The Flash star Danielle Panabaker announced she was pregnant with her second child, the actress confirmed her baby's arrival in a heartwarming message. "Our family just got a little bigger," the 34-year-old captioned an Instagram photo of herself on July 6. Alongside the sweet snap, which featured the actress holding a pair of tiny socks, she continued, "Baby is healthy + happy and we're basking in all the love."
In addition to their newest arrival, Danielle and husband Hayes Robbins—who tied the knot in 2017—welcomed their first child together in April 2020.
After sharing her happy news, Danielle was met with plenty of warm wishes from close friends and fellow actors. The Flash co-star, Victoria Park—who also recently announced she is expecting—wrote, "Can't wait to meet bb," while Batwoman star Nicole Kang added, "Congrats to you!!! Sending you all my love." Actress Brenda Song—who co-starred with Danielle in the 2004 Disney Channel flick, Stuck in the Suburbs—also commented, "CONGRATS!!!! Miss you so much!"
In January, Danielle shared the exciting pregnancy news with fans when she shared a few photos of herself to Instagram. "Can't keep it to myself anymore," she captioned the post, one of which featured the star cradling her baby bump. "Swipe to see what's keeping me smiling!"
Throughout her second pregnancy, Danielle shared numerous adorable photos of herself showcasing her baby bump to social media. Alongside one photo shared in late April, the actress let fans in on the joy she experienced thus far.
"My second pregnancy has been so different from the first (even though I thought I knew what was coming!" she wrote alongside an Instagram pic of herself wearing a black dress. "And feels like it's flying by. Trying to slow down and enjoy it!"
Guess Danielle would agree her baby got here in—well, a flash.