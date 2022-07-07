The Flash's Danielle Panabaker Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Throughout her second pregnancy, Danielle shared numerous adorable photos of herself showcasing her baby bump to social media. Alongside one photo shared in late April, the actress let fans in on the joy she experienced thus far.



"My second pregnancy has been so different from the first (even though I thought I knew what was coming!" she wrote alongside an Instagram pic of herself wearing a black dress. "And feels like it's flying by. Trying to slow down and enjoy it!"



Guess Danielle would agree her baby got here in—well, a flash.