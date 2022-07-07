One Tree Hill Star Bevin Prince’s Husband William Friend Killed by Lightning Strike

"Recess is the business that Will and his wife Bevin had been building and growing in their new North Carolina home," a message, shared to the organization's Instagram page July 6, read. "There was nothing Will respected or valued more than the American Dream, entrepreneurship, and women in business. We know he wanted to see this business continue to great success and lead to the employment of many more people. Creating rewarding and meaningful jobs for others was the legacy Will wanted to leave."



Prince, who starred in five seasons of the hit show One Tree Hill, married Friend in 2016. Last year, the actress celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a touching post dedicated to her husband.



"5 years, baby," she captioned Instagram photos of their wedding day. Referring to the couple's dog, Prince continued, "Winston and I are so lucky to know you, to love you, and to learn with you. We have come so far and I am so proud of the life we have built. You make life delicious, my love. I love you."