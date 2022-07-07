Cheer’s Jerry Harris Apologizes to Sex Abuse Victims for His "Selfish" Actions

Jerry Harris wants to give his survivors closure.
Back in February, the Cheer star pled guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
On July 6, when Harris was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, he spoke out in court to apologize to victims, saying that he hopes their "suffering" ends and that his words provide "needed closure."
"To my victims, I am sorry for all the trauma my abuse has caused you," he said, according a transcript his lawyers sent to E! News. "I am ashamed as I know that I took advantage of your youth and weakness. I was wrong and selfish. I caused you harm and I do not blame anyone. I regret my decisions and I am deeply sorry."
Harris stated that he hopes to "do better" and be a "better person" moving forward: "I do not deserve forgiveness, but I do pray that one day you might find it in your hearts."
The 22-year-old, who appeared in the Netflix docuseries beginning in 2020, went on to thank his loved ones and supporters and apologized for letting them down.
"You gave me 'Moms' after my mother died. You showed me what a real family looked like. You loved me for the person that I was," he said. "You taught me that I wasn't broken, and you tried to give me a space to heal. You all have provided me with kindness and inspiration through a very dark time."
Addressing the judge directly, Harris said he hopes the court can "see me for the human being that I am and not just someone who committed terrible crimes."
He said people have "unfairly judged for most of my life" but acknowledged that, in this situation, "their anger and judgement are deserved."
"These past 22 months have been a time of reflection and self-discovery for me," he continued, referring to his time behind bars since his September 2020 arrest. "Much of it has been incredibly painful. My journey is not done though. I have a lot left to give and atone for. My only request is that you try and see me for the person I am and not just someone who selfishly harmed others."
Harris' lawyers added in a statement to E! News that they are grateful that the judge recognized his "humanity, worthiness [and] rehabilitative potential." Following his 12 years in prison, Harris will face eight years of court-supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office told E! News.
Harris pled guilty to one charge stemming from his 2020 offer to send about $2,000 to a 17-year-old boy in exchange for him providing "sexually explicit photographs and videos" of himself, according to the plea agreement.
The year prior, Harris traveled from Texas to Florida "for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct" with a 15-year-old boy, per the plea agreement. Harris admitted that he had the boy meet him in public bathroom and sexually assaulted him.
Harris previously admitted to five other counts as stipulated offenses, which are expected to be dropped amid the sentencing. Harris has been incarcerated at Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center since September 2020.