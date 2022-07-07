Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman Reveals Anna Delvey Sent Her Fan Art

Watch : "Inventing Anna": See Pics of the REAL Anna Sorokin

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery—just ask Anna Delvey!

The convicted con artist, who was portrayed in the Netflix limited series Inventing Anna, sent a drawing to Chloe Fineman, who played her in a Saturday Night Live sketch called Inventing Chloe in March.

"This just came in the mail. Thank you so much, Anna Delvey. I am honestly speechless and blown away. It's very VIP. I'm very exclusive," Chloe said in a July 4 Instagram video, making reference to her catchphrases from the sketch.

The drawing shows Chloe from a specific moment in the sketch when she attempts to use a Metro card as a means of payment. "Run it again!" Chloe (as Anna) screams at a 30 Rock employee.

"America's f--ked up," Chloe said, "but at least I have this."

It's always important to look on the bright side, even when joking about credit card scams!

Anna crafted Chloe's artwork from an ICE Detention Center, where is currently awaiting potential deportation to Germany. Anna, who was convicted of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree and theft of services in 2019, seems to be making the most of her time there by combining her interests in art and business.