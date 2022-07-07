Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman Reveals Anna Delvey Sent Her Fan Art

Convicted con artist Anna Delvey sent a drawing to Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman, who played Delvey in a sketch in March. Find out how Chloe reacted to the gift.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery—just ask Anna Delvey!

The convicted con artist, who was portrayed in the Netflix limited series Inventing Anna, sent a drawing to Chloe Fineman, who played her in a Saturday Night Live sketch called Inventing Chloe in March.

"This just came in the mail. Thank you so much, Anna Delvey. I am honestly speechless and blown away. It's very VIP. I'm very exclusive," Chloe said in a July 4 Instagram video, making reference to her catchphrases from the sketch.

The drawing shows Chloe from a specific moment in the sketch when she attempts to use a Metro card as a means of payment. "Run it again!" Chloe (as Anna) screams at a 30 Rock employee.

"America's f--ked up," Chloe said, "but at least I have this."

It's always important to look on the bright side, even when joking about credit card scams!

Anna crafted Chloe's artwork from an ICE Detention Center, where is currently awaiting potential deportation to Germany. Anna, who was convicted of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree and theft of services in 2019, seems to be making the most of her time there by combining her interests in art and business.

Anna Delvey's Biggest Bombshells About Inventing Anna

The existence of the drawing first became known at Delvey's art show Allegedly, which was held at New York City's Public Hotel on May 19. When the art was brought to Chloe's attention, she knew she had to have it.

"I was on the plane coming back from Miami, and I see this and my friend's like, ‘You have to buy it, $250,'" Chloe said on The View in June. "But I was like, ‘Okay, I'll get it as a gift.'"

So, naturally, Chloe and Anna started DM'ing.

"She was like, ‘I can give you one for free, what's your address?'" Chloe said on the chat show. "She knows my apartment number."

If you're also in the market for an Anna Delvey original, we've got some good news for you!

"I have two," Chloe revealed on Instagram, "so someone's getting a present."

Maybe we'll send Chloe our address.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

