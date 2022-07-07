Kris Jenner Responds to Question About the Kardashians Having Kids Outside of Marriage

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony

Kris Jenner is not one to judge.

During a recent podcast interview, the Kardashians matriarch was asked how she feels about her daughters having children outside of marriage. And spoiler alert: She's "here for them" no matter what.

The topic came up when Kris discussed her 1978 marriage to Robert Kardashian and recalled that she got pregnant with daughter Kourtney Kardashian on their honeymoon.

"I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later," she said on iHeartRadio's Martha Stewart Podcast on July 6. "I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting...I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon. You know, those were the days where—I'm very old fashioned."

Host Martha Stewart then asked how it feels "when your girls are going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands," saying, "You've evolved, haven't you?"

"I guess so," Kris, 66, responded. "I get more and more understanding. I get what this generation—and I have so many generations now in my family—I guess there's such a big age difference."