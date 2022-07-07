Reservation Dogs Season 2 Trailer: Blink & You'll Miss Megan Mullally

Reservation Dogs is hitting the road.
Elora (Devery Jacobs) and Jackie (Elva Guerra) continue their cross-country road trip in the season two trailer of the critically-acclaimed comedy, premiering August 3 on FX on Hulu.
While making the trek from Oklahoma to California, Elora and Jackie befriend a woman, played by Megan Mullally, who is envious of the young girls' freedom.
"Are you girls running away?" she asks in the trailer. When Elora confirms, she responds "Damn, I'm so jealous."
The jealousy might be slightly misplaced, as Elora and Jackie's road trip looks to involve car trouble and being chased down by men with guns in a pick-up truck. Not exactly a cruise down Route 66.
Elsewhere, Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) has a new job working construction, which is off to a less-than-promising start.
"I don't even know what I'm doing," Bear says in the trailer. "They don't even teach you anything. They just expect you to know."
Season two also promises the return of Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor and Wes Studi, plus cameos from Jana Schmieding and Marc Maron.
From co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the first season of Reservation Dogs, which premiered in August 2021, was nominated for Best Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards and Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.
It took home two Independent Spirit Awards for Best New Scripted Series and Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series. While accepting the prize for Ensemble Cast, Jacobs spoke about the importance and historical significance of the show.
"This prize is so much bigger than just ourselves," Jacobs said on stage March 6. "Each of us come from different nations across Turtle Island who survived 500 years of colonization. In the 100 years of film and TV, Reservation Dogs now marks the first project with all indigenous creatives at the helm."
The second season of Reservation Dogs premieres August 3 on FX on Hulu.