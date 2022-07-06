Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron Embrace in Wedding-Themed Video—But It’s Not What You Think

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are married...to the idea of keeping fans on their toes.
In a July 6 video shared to the Uncommon James Instagram, Kristin hugged the Bachelor Nation star while wearing a wedding gown and suit—but not all is as it seems.
The wedding-themed video, which is captioned, "Be our guest… will you join us tomorrow? Link in bio," is merely an ad campaign for a new collection coming to Uncommon James. The jewelry brand also shared a clip of Kristin running up to Tyler in her gown, as well as a close-up video of her underneath her veil. As Uncommon James teased, "Second time's a charm."
So let's unveil what's really happening here. Back in February, Kristin and Tyler sparked romance rumors when they got flirty with each other during an episode of E! News' Daily Pop. At the time, host Loni Love asked Tyler, "Who do you have your sights set on now?" before turning to Kristin and asking, "Could it be that one right there?"
They fueled the rumors even further when the pair were photographed kissing on set for an Uncommon James shoot in April.
But that kiss and this "wedding" footage is all for show. That same month, Kristin revealed that she hired Tyler for the publicity, knowing fans would think they were together.
"I mean, that's why I hired the guy, to get press," Kristin explained on an April episode of The Bellas Podcast on SiriusXM's Stitcher. "It worked. I was like, 'Check that box.'"
And although Kristin confirmed at the time she and Tyler are "not dating," the Uncommon James CEO had nothing but good things to say about her campaign co-star.
"He's honestly the nicest human being on the planet," Kristin said. "I mean, he is like such a love."
As for what Tyler thought of their campaign smooch, the 29-year-old exclusively told E! News in April that it was "one of the best shoots I've ever had."
"Kristin is just a joy and a pleasure to be around," he noted. "I love hanging out with her and getting to know her, so it was fantastic."
These days, Kristin is single and has been working on herself, following her divorce from Jay Cutler. "I'm actually excited to see who I can be in a new relationship because I feel like I've done so much work the last few years," she said on The School of Greatness podcast on June 29. "I'm in no rush to be in a new relationship, but when I am, it will excite me to see how different I can be."
