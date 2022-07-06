Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron Embrace in Wedding-Themed Video—But It’s Not What You Think

Watch : Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are married...to the idea of keeping fans on their toes.

In a July 6 video shared to the Uncommon James Instagram, Kristin hugged the Bachelor Nation star while wearing a wedding gown and suit—but not all is as it seems.

The wedding-themed video, which is captioned, "Be our guest… will you join us tomorrow? Link in bio," is merely an ad campaign for a new collection coming to Uncommon James. The jewelry brand also shared a clip of Kristin running up to Tyler in her gown, as well as a close-up video of her underneath her veil. As Uncommon James teased, "Second time's a charm."

So let's unveil what's really happening here. Back in February, Kristin and Tyler sparked romance rumors when they got flirty with each other during an episode of E! News' Daily Pop. At the time, host Loni Love asked Tyler, "Who do you have your sights set on now?" before turning to Kristin and asking, "Could it be that one right there?"