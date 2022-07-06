Emma Corrin Recalls First Date With a Girl While Discussing Sexuality and Gender Identity

Emma Corrin is keeping an open mind in the game of love.
The Crown star, who came out as queer last July and uses they/them pronouns, recently peeled back the curtain on how their experience with dating has been. During a candid interview with Vogue on July 6 as the August 2022 cover star, Emma revealed that they don't have any limitations when it comes to love. Put simply, they said, "I like people."
The My Policeman star also offered insight into their relationship journey. Shortly after coming out, Emma shared details about the first date they went on with a woman and how their time together proved to be invaluable.
"My first date with a girl, they were like, 'Oh! You're a baby queer!'" the Netflix star recalled. "It was amazing. We actually didn't end up seeing each other again, but she really gave me the lowdown."
Emma is exploring all of their options and has also dated men. However, they admit that they've felt "intense pressure" to defend their queerness.
"I'm working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff," Emma said. "And yet, I'm seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I'm very happy."
They also noted during the interview, "In my mind, gender just isn't something that feels fixed, and I don't know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me."
No matter the challenges Emma faces, they know that their family is supportive of whomever they chose to date.
"I started dating a girl and told my mum, and then my little brother DM'd me saying, 'Hey, I wanted to say welcome, because I've been bi for ages,'" they revealed, explaining that the younger generation in her brother's age group is "much more chill" about gender fluidity.
Building a community on Instagram has also helped the Pennyworth star. "If you have a platform and you're able to use it," they explained, "that's obviously so important—and I met some incredible people through it."
In fact, Emma took to Instagram last August to open up about their identity, sharing a clip on Stories of their interview with ITV News Granada host Victoria Grimes. At the time, Emma noted that it was "scary" to come out on TV but also important for them to do so because "visibility is key."
During the interview, they told Victoria, "My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet."
When Emma first started posting about coming out, "it felt very scary and revealing and I wasn't sure if it was the right thing to do," the star recalled. "But the feeling I've got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful."
Vogue's August 2022 issue hits newsstands nationwide on July 19th.