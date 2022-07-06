Emma Corrin Recalls First Date With a Girl While Discussing Sexuality and Gender Identity

Watch : "The Crown": Emma Corrin & Josh O'Connor Talk Role Challenges

Emma Corrin is keeping an open mind in the game of love.

The Crown star, who came out as queer last July and uses they/them pronouns, recently peeled back the curtain on how their experience with dating has been. During a candid interview with Vogue on July 6 as the August 2022 cover star, Emma revealed that they don't have any limitations when it comes to love. Put simply, they said, "I like people."

The My Policeman star also offered insight into their relationship journey. Shortly after coming out, Emma shared details about the first date they went on with a woman and how their time together proved to be invaluable.

"My first date with a girl, they were like, 'Oh! You're a baby queer!'" the Netflix star recalled. "It was amazing. We actually didn't end up seeing each other again, but she really gave me the lowdown."