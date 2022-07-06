See Aaron Rodgers’ First Tattoo, Which Has Nothing to Do With Football

Watch : Shailene Woodley Is Officially "DONE" With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' new look is a total touchdown.

The NFL player, who was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, revealed that he's officially inked up after getting his first tattoo.

On July 6, Aaron shared a photo of the design on his arm, which was created by the "goat" Hungarian tattoo artist Balazs Bercsényi.

"Grateful for his mastery and friendship," Aaron wrote while showing off his ink, which features two lions, several constellations and astrological signs of Aquarius, Scorpio and Sagittarius (his sun sign). The tattoo, which Aaron hinted was inspired by astrology and the elements, also includes eye and ocean imagery.

"There's a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece," the athlete said. "I'll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry."

According to Balazs' YouTube page, he has a "distinct, identifiable, and meticulous style" in his creations. Per his bio, "His artistic work is heavily influenced by ancestral practices and ritual, spirituality, sacred geometry, the occult, and sculpture."