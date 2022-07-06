Selena Gomez Teases New Music With Recording Studio Video

Watch : Why Selena Gomez Is So "Proud" of BFF Cara Delevingne

The heart wants what it wants and Selena Gomez knows that fans' hearts long for one thing: new music.

And it seems new music is on the way. On July 5, Selena shared a TikTok of herself sitting in front of a microphone in a recording studio. While the "Same Old Love" singer didn't say anything in the TikTok, it was enough to have fans celebrating in the comment section.

One user wrote, "SHE'S IN STUDIO?!! SCREAMING RN." Another user chimed in, adding, "New music?!?! Yassss please."

Selena hasn't given too much away in terms of when she plans to release new songs, but she hasn't kept totally tight-lipped.

Just a few days earlier on July 1, TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira shared a TikTok featuring an interview with Selena about her Rare Beauty line. In the video, Mikayla asked her if fans could anticipate anything else from the makeup collection this year, to which Selena teased, "Well, maybe and maybe…some music."