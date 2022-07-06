Natasha Bure Slams Claim She Gets Jobs Because of Mom Candace Cameron Bure

Natasha Bure is setting the record straight.
In a new interview with Today, the 23-year-old shared her frustration with people accusing her of getting acting jobs because of her mother, Candace Cameron Bure.
"A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it's from her," she said. "Or it's given to me or it's handed to me, and it's honestly quite literally the opposite."
Natasha explained that she has worked hard to build her career, separate from the Full House alum's legacy.
"I'm out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true," she continued. "So I think that's one misconception that's a little bit frustrating to see."
However, while she's made it a point to go at it on her own, Natasha does turn to her mom when she is in need of advice on how to navigate the industry.
"One of the biggest pieces of advice she's given me, and she gave it to me a while ago, it's to say yes to things that scare you and to really go after things that are out of your comfort zone," she shared with the outlet. "Because those are the types of experiences that are really going to push you in your life."
Natasha has surely also learned a thing or two about the craft by watching her mom work, which she's gotten the chance to see up close while working on a couple Hallmark movies alongside her mom.
In the 2017 film Switched For Christmas, Natasha played both Candace's daughter and niece. And earlier this year, she took on the role as the teenage version of her mom's character in Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder.
Candace previously spoke about what it was like to work with her daughter on the latter project.
"It was so much fun for her to play my character as a high school student," the 46-year-old said on the May 6 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. As for how she reacted to her daughter on set, she admitted she's "totally a stage mom".
"I was having the best time because I had my camera out, I was videotaping everything," Candace recalled. "I'm also the producer of the movie, so I can do whatever I want. And I was just 'stage-momming' it up in the best of ways. I loved it."