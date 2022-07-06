grown-ish Season 5 Trailer Is NSFW Thanks to Marcus Scribner

Watch : Black-ish Star Marcus Scribner Dishes on Emotional Series Finale

College is a time for exploration—but this is taking things to the next level!

Marcus Scribner starts fresh and bares all in the trailer for season five of grown-ish, premiering July 20 on Freeform.

The season finds the Johnson family at a crossroads, with Zoey (Yara Shahidi) graduating from Cal U. and her brother Andre Jr. (Scribner), a.k.a. Junior, as the new big man on campus.

"First week of college and I'm already in my bag," Junior says in the trailer. "Transition's going smooth and I've already met some interesting new people."

In spite of his exciting new setting, it becomes immediately clear that Junior has a very specific idea for what he wants his college experience to be.

"I'm not here to butt-chug beers and go to pep rallies," he argues. "I'm here to get in, get out and get back into the real world."

Cut to: his sister walking in on him having sex in a bathroom. What do they say about best laid plans?