Nick Cannon Sends a Message to "All of My Kids" in Freestyle Rap

Watch : Why Nick Cannon Is ONLY Having Unprotected Sex

Freestylin' for the family.

During a recent appearance on Power 106 FM, Nick Cannon launched into a freestyle rap dedicated to his children and their mothers.

"I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gonna love you whatever it is," he began his impromptu performance, shared to Instagram on July 5. "Your mama a blessing, no question she is."

During the rap, the dad-of-seven addressed the public perception of his family dynamics, vowing that his kids will always get along even if their mothers don't.

"She scared of public opinions and public affairs, but f--k what they talking about, f--k if we care," he continued. "All of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas are not in agreeance. Cannon's a gang and we're in allegiance."

He added, "Cannon's the name and they can achieve it."

While the mothers may not always see eye-to-eye, the 41-year-old also praised each of the them for "birthing his babies" and dealing with all the "emotions and madness" that go along with it.