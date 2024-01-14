The True Story Behind Apple TV+'s Black Bird

Watch : Apple TV+'s Black Bird Stars Talk Show's Characterization

Jimmy Keene did the crime but he really didn't want to pay the time.

And why would he? For 15 years, Jimmy, played by Taron Egerton in Apple TV+'s true crime series Black Bird, had quietly become one of the biggest drug dealers in the Chicago area. "I had all the cash you could ever want," Jimmy wrote in his 2011 memoir In With the Devil. "Wherever I stayed, the latest corvette was always in the driveway, with a crotch rocket and a Harley in the garage and a hot girl in the bedroom."

More than that, Jimmy says he helped those closest to him whenever he could, funding his father's bad business ideas and helping his mother when she needed it. So when he was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, Jimmy wrote that he "took a plea, not knowing I would get a sentence of 10 years to life in return."

Just 10 months later, Jimmy was given a chance at freedom.