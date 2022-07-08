The True Story Behind Apple TV+'s Black Bird

Watch : Apple TV+'s Blackbird Sneak Peek

Jimmy Keene did the crime but he really didn't want to pay the time.

And why would he? For 15 years, Jimmy, played by Taron Egerton in Apple TV+'s true crime series Black Bird, had quietly become one of the biggest drug dealers in the Chicago area. "I had all the cash you could ever want," Jimmy wrote in his 2011 memoir In With the Devil. "Wherever I stayed, the latest corvette was always in the driveway, with a crotch rocket and a Harley in the garage and a hot girl in the bedroom."

More than that, Jimmy says he helped those closest to him whenever he could, funding his father's bad business ideas and helping his mother when she needed it.

So when he was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, Jimmy wrote that he "took a plea, not knowing I would get a sentence of ten years to life in return."

Just 10 months later, Jimmy was given a chance at freedom. He met with assistant U.S. attorney Lawrence Beaumont and FBI agent Ken Temples, who gave him a file full of photos of dead women and asked if he'd be willing to transfer to a high-security prison to coax a confession out of suspected killer Larry DeWayne Hall.

"You want me to check into hell and befriend the demon?" Jimmy replies in Black Bird. "Not for all the money in the world."