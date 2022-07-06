The Fate of Evil Revealed

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Bust out those crucifixes because there is more Evil on the horizon.

On July 6, Paramount+ confirmed that the supernatural drama, which is currently airing its third season, will have a fourth season. Evil originally premiered on CBS in 2019, but pivoted to the streamer for its second season, finding nothing but success in the process. According to Paramount+, Evil is one of the top five most-watched shows on the platform. So, it's not exactly surprising that it's already been renewed.

Nicole Clemens, the president of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said as much, noting in a statement, "Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes."

For those who've yet to jump on the Evil bandwagon, the series follows Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) as she partners with David Acosta (Mike Colter), a journalist-turned-Catholic priest, to investigate the supernatural.