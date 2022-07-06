Kelly Ripa's Story About "Embarrassing" Her Son at College Will Make You LOL

Kelly Ripa may be daytime TV royalty, but her kids—Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin Consuelos, 19—could care less.
Telling E! News' Daily Pop that her kids often find her and husband Mark Consuelos "lame and old and embarrassing and humiliating," the Live With Kelly and Ryan proved her point by recounting a recent visit to Joaquin's college campus.
"We came to see one of our son's sporting events at the University of Michigan," she told Daily Pop's Loni Love and Jodie Sweetin on July 6, "and all we did was walk up to him. We're like, 'Oh, we'll meet you at your dorm.' And he's like, 'You cannot meet me at my dorm and you cannot be out front. And put your masks on your face. And nobody can know we're together.'"
In fact, Ripa joked that the only time her kids find her fame "relevant" is "when they need something paid for, when they're short on rent and they're like, 'Oh, mom and dad earn a decent living.'"
Ripa and her hubby recently left the kids at home for a solo vacation to Utah and Colorado. She told Daily Pop that the trip felt like a "throwback" to their early days as a couple.
"We woke up when we wanted to wake up, not when parents or children wanted to wake up and have coffee or breakfast," Ripa said. "We did it on our timeline and it felt exactly how it used to like many decades ago."
After enjoying her vacation relaxation, Ripa is back on the small screen as the host of ABC's new game show Generation Gap, which premieres July 7. And when it comes to whether the show's older or younger contestants know more about pop culture trivia, Ripa's answer may surprise you.
"I would say mostly the older generation," she revealed. "But younger generation, there's a couple of kids—and you'll see them—they're like old souls and they know a lot about their grandparents' generation."
Check out the full interview above.
Generation Gap premieres July 7 at 9 p.m. on ABC, and catch Live With Kelly and Ryan weekdays at 9 a.m. (check your local listings).