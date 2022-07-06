Taylor Swift's Appearance in the Star-Studded Amsterdam Trailer Will Leave You Breathless

Watch : Taylor Swift Receives Doctorate & Speaks at NYU Graduation

Taylor Swift is returning to acting and the world isn't ready for it!

The "Bad Blood" singer, 32, will grace the silver screen later this year in the upcoming historical drama Amsterdam. She is part of a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Meyers and more.

In the new trailer, a teary-eyed Taylor sports a black dress and accompanying black veil that appears similar to the one she wore in a scene with Chris Rock that was shown at CinemaCon back in April.

Directed by David O. Russell—whose previous credits include Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle—Amsterdam is set in the 1930s and is described by Disney as an "original romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history."