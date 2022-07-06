Taylor Swift's Appearance in the Star-Studded Amsterdam Trailer Will Leave You Breathless

Taylor Swift is returning to acting and the world isn't ready for it!
The "Bad Blood" singer, 32, will grace the silver screen later this year in the upcoming historical drama Amsterdam. She is part of a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Meyers and more.
In the new trailer, a teary-eyed Taylor sports a black dress and accompanying black veil that appears similar to the one she wore in a scene with Chris Rock that was shown at CinemaCon back in April.
Directed by David O. Russell—whose previous credits include Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle—Amsterdam is set in the 1930s and is described by Disney as an "original romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history."
This isn't Taylor's first foray into the film world. She has starred in multiple movies throughout her career, including 2012's The Lorax, 2014's The Giver and 2019's Cats.
She has also taken her skills behind the camera as well. In 2021, Taylor directed her own short film for her single "All Too Well" which featured Dylan O'Brien and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Last month, Taylor released a new single, titled "Carolina," for the upcoming film Where The Crawdads Sing.
Her passion for filmmaking is something that she'd like to continue in the future.
"It would be so fantastic to write and direct something, you know, a feature," Taylor said during a screening of All Too Well at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. "I don't see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate and with a crew that was relatively small and just a really solid crew of people that I trusted."