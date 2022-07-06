Tia Mowry Shares Amazon Prime Day Picks That Support Small Businesses

We interviewed Tia Mowry because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Tia is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Strategic shoppers are counting down until Amazon Prime Day 2022, and Tia Mowry is one of those people looking forward to the major discounts. She is a loyal Amazon shopper, who told E!, "Amazon is the easiest and most convenient way to shop. As a creator, an entrepreneur and a mom, I am constantly shopping for clothes, home necessities, beauty products, you name it! Amazon makes shopping quick and easy. Their selection of products is unbeatable and the prices are great."

Another reason that Tia loves Amazon is that the platform is a great way to shop small businesses, including some picks from Tia. she explained, "I know first-hand how difficult it can be to own and operate a small business. I really appreciate how amazing Amazon is to small businesses and how they supportive they are to entrepreneurs and artisans."

In an exclusive E! interview, Tia shared some her favorite Prime Day picks from small businesses and she explained why these products are must-haves.