If You Love Shopping at Anthropologie, You'll Want to Shop These Budget-Friendly Stores

There's so much to love about Anthropologie from their chic easy breezy styles to their selection of home decor, furniture, candles and more that can make your living space feel like a true sanctuary. But unless you're shopping a sale, Anthropologie can be a little hard on the wallet. Fortunately, there are other online stores that offer Anthropologie-like styles for a fraction of the price. Since we're all about helping you find the best things for the best prices, we've rounded up some stores and brands like Anthropologie you'll want to have on your radar.
For instance, if you're looking for clothing or accessories, Amazon is a really great place to start. They have a huge selection of dresses, tops, jumpsuits and more that are very similar to styles you'd find at Anthropologie. They even have home decor that's much more wallet-friendly. H&M, Target and Nordstrom Rack also offer both clothing and home items for more affordable prices, but those aren't the only ones!
We've rounded up a few stores that give us all the Anthropologie vibes. Check those out below.
Amazon
If you want to get Anthropologie-like styles (and really good dupes), Amazon is the place to shop. You can score tops, dresses, sandals and more for a fraction of the price. Plus, if you value the opinion of other shoppers, Amazon's reviews section has all the details on what shoppers think so you'll know exactly what you're getting with your purchase.
Francesca’s
Francesca's offers a wide variety of trendy clothes and accessories you can easily picture at Anthropologie. We highly recommend checking out their Vacation Shop which features a ton of must-haves that are all under $75, like this chic cropped jumpsuit for $40.
Nordstrom Rack
Like Anthropologie, Nordstrom Rack offers clothing, home goods and beauty products from top-brands like Free People, Birkenstock and Farm Rio. More often than not, you can get these items on sale. If you happen to shop during their Clear the Rack Sale, which happens multiple times throughout the year, you can score some seriously good deals.
Lulus
Lulus offers affordable dresses, jumpsuits, lingerie, shoes and more for pretty affordable prices. You can easily find a dress that would likely cost you $150-$200 at Anthropologie for less than $50 — and that's just the regular price. Lulus has several really great sales throughout the year as well, including sitewide sales where you can save on everything from new styles to clearance items. Plus, they even have a collection of wedding styles that are much more affordable than ones you'd find at Anthropologie.
H&M
H&M has offers both clothing and home items that are very similar to styles you'd find at Anthropologie. Plus, most of their items are very affordable. You can easily get an entire outfit at H&M for the price of one top or sweater at Anthropologie.
Cotacoco on Etsy
Cotacoco on Etsy is a New Jersey-based shop that creates gorgeous handmade jewelry including healing crystal bracelets, initial pendants, and colorful wood painted earrings. The shop has thousands of reviews, most of which are positive, and Etsy shoppers rave over the quality and how each piece looks exactly as pictured.
Shop for Love Club on Etsy
Shop for Love Club on Etsy creates "olfactory enchantments" geared towards self-love. You can find candles for manifestation, as well as cute options like these colorful arch shaped candles that shoppers can't get enough of.
Fern and Arrow on Etsy
If you're looking for gifts similar to ones you'd find at Anthropologie, Fern and Arrow on Etsy is a shop you'll want to check out. They offer a variety of beautiful handmade gifts from jewelry to zipper pouches to these boho-style aromatherapy wraps. Plus, everything is pretty budget-friendly.
Megan’s Pantry on Etsy
If you live for Anthropologie's wellness section, you'll love Megan's Pantry on Etsy. They offer aromatherapy candles, wax melts, bath bombs and more that shoppers seem to really love. Everything is very affordable, and giftable and as well!
Opalhouse at Target
Opalhouse at Target has all the cool boho chic furniture, storage and more you need to create a space that feels very Anthropologie, like this woven basket that's on sale for just $25.
Home Goods
Anthropologie's home section offers items that are not only cute, but feel totally unique. If you're looking for decor, furniture and more that give you that same vibe, you'll want to check out what Home Goods has to offer. They have a ton of really great Anthropologie-like products for far more affordable prices, like this colorful throw pillow for less than $25.
Walmart
Believe it or not, you can find some chic Anthropologie-like home goods at Walmart. They have a couple of collections that are worth checking out like their exclusive MoDRN line, which offers table lamps, rugs, art, storage baskets and more for really good prices. There's also the Better Homes & Gardens line that has all kinds of things y you could probably find sat Anthropologie like candles, planters, rattan lighting and more.
