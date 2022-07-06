If You Love Shopping at Anthropologie, You'll Want to Shop These Budget-Friendly Stores

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's so much to love about Anthropologie from their chic easy breezy styles to their selection of home decor, furniture, candles and more that can make your living space feel like a true sanctuary. But unless you're shopping a sale, Anthropologie can be a little hard on the wallet. Fortunately, there are other online stores that offer Anthropologie-like styles for a fraction of the price. Since we're all about helping you find the best things for the best prices, we've rounded up some stores and brands like Anthropologie you'll want to have on your radar.

For instance, if you're looking for clothing or accessories, Amazon is a really great place to start. They have a huge selection of dresses, tops, jumpsuits and more that are very similar to styles you'd find at Anthropologie. They even have home decor that's much more wallet-friendly. H&M, Target and Nordstrom Rack also offer both clothing and home items for more affordable prices, but those aren't the only ones!

We've rounded up a few stores that give us all the Anthropologie vibes. Check those out below.